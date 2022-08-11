‘Nitish Kumar wanted to become Vice President,’ says Sushil Kumar Modi

“Absolutely bogus, What a joke. I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their presidential and vice-presidential candidates? We were waiting for the elections to be over and then convened our meeting. Let them talk as much about me as they can. I am not concerned who is saying what. Moreover, he was not made anything. If he gets a place by speaking against me, I would not mind," he said, referring to Sushil Modi, according to Hindustan Times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}