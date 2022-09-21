Nitish's only motive ‘uniting opposition parties’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dismissed all speculations over his candidature in Lok Sabha polls from the Phulpur constituency.
He also asserted that his efforts for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should reap benefits for the younger generation of people like Tejashwi Yadav.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dismissed all speculations over his candidature in Lok Sabha polls from the Phulpur constituency, saying that his interest only lies in uniting opposition parties. He also asserted that his efforts for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should reap benefits for the younger generation of people like Tejashwi Yadav.
Addressing media persons here, the chief minister when asked about his plan to enter the Lok Sabha contest from Uttar Pradesh, has said, "There is no such basis for such talks and speculations. I am only interested in uniting opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."
"I don't want anything for myself. Whatever I am doing, it's all for the younger generation...for people like Tejashwi Yadav," he added as quoted by news agency PTI.
Speculations about Kumar eyeing the Phulpur seat became rife after JD(U)'s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had on Saturday said that party workers and leaders in three constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, especially Phulpur, want the Bihar CM to contest Lok Sabha polls.
The JD(U) chief had also said that Nitish in a tie-up with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav could defeat the formidable BJP in adjoining Uttar Pradesh. Lalan Singh had claimed that the BJP along with its ally Apna Dal could be bundled out for less than 20 if Nitish and Akhilesh come together.
Bihar CM was further asked whether he would attend the opposition leaders' rally in Haryana on September 25 this year. "I will definitely attend the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) public rally in Haryana on September 25. RJD leader and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will also join me," he responded.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav are also expected to attend the Haryana rally by INLD.
