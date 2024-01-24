Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will not have any alliance with Congress in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha election...AAP will get 13 seats (in Punjab)," Mann said at a media briefing.

Mann's remarks came amid seat-sharing talks between AAP and Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May this year. The two parties have reportedly paused seat-sharing talks in the border state.

Mann's remarks are being seen as a setback to the seat-sharing talks between the two parties. Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats. Both AAP and Trinamool Congress are part of the INDIA bloc.

The AAP leader was asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks that her party Trinamool Congress would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone.

Mamata Banerjee said earlier in the day that the made by the party had not been accepted and Trinamool Congress would fight it alone in West Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP. I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone" the TMC supremo said.

