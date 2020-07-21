Home >Politics >News >No action against Pilot, other rebel MLAs till 24 July, says HC
Sachin Pilot (PTI)
Sachin Pilot (PTI)

No action against Pilot, other rebel MLAs till 24 July, says HC

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 03:36 PM IST PTI

The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for Friday

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said.

The court also reserved its judgment on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators for July 24.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing personal attack on Pilot by calling him names. (PTI)

Rajasthan high court adjourns Sachin Pilot’s petition by another day

2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing personal attack on Pilot by calling him names. (PTI)

Rajasthan high court adjourns Sachin Pilot’s petition by another day

2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout