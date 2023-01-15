No alliances, will go all alone from next year: BSP supremo Mayawati

On the occasion of her 67th birthday, the President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on Sunday held a press conference to thank those who wished her on birthday and released the 18th edition of her work - "A Travelogue of My Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement." The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also announced that from next year onwards the party will contest assembly and general elections itself and will not get into alliances.

