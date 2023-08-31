No Arvind Kejriwal's in INDIA poster: BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi questions internal integrity of Opposition alliance1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Opposition alliance INDIA faces doubts over internal cohesion and impact on 2024 elections, says BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi.
As the Opposition Alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) gathers for a two-day meeting in Mumbai, questions arise about its internal cohesion and its potential impact on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sushil Kumar Modi has raised concerns about the alliance's ability to dent the prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections.