On BJP-BJD Alliance, state BJP election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar says, "There has been no discussion among us with regards to the alliance. We only talk about the number of seats we'll be contesting, what is our situation in the state, and other political aspects. There is no such thing as an alliance in our knowledge... BJP is ready to contest 147 Vidhan Sabha seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats. I am confident of BJP forming the government and 80 of our Vidhan Sabha candidates and more than 16 Lok Sabha candidates will definitely win in Odisha..."

