'No bullets were fired': Govt rebuts Rahul's firing charges against Shah, MoS Singh invokes Ghalib

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday criticised Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for using what he described as ‘unparliamentary’ language during the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill.

Singh also slammed Gandhi for accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of ‘authorising’ police excesses against student protesters.

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”When he (LoP) says Home Minister ordered firing on students, then it is something that is ordered by SDM, magistrate, or DM. We have been MLAs and we know. It is clear he is unaware. There was no firing, only tear gas, and the power to give order for it is with magistrate.”

Earlier speaking in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi sparked a row when he blamed Home Minister Amit Shah ordering police excesses on student protesters during Cockroach Janta Party's 20 July March in New Delhi.

"The home minister is not here today because he is scared," Gandhi said, drawing objections from the treasury benches.

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The home minister ‘authorised’ police action against students, the Congress leader alleged, referring to the crackdown by security forces during the CJP march to Parliament on July 20 over the NEET paper leak issue.

Singh responded Participating in the debate, Singh accused the Opposition of attempting to politicise a legislation that he said reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to tackling examination fraud instead of offering constructive suggestions.

"It is extremely disappointing to see the conduct of the Opposition. At a time when such an important Bill is being discussed... instead of engaging in a meaningful debate and offering constructive suggestions, the Opposition is trying to politicise the issue," Singh said.

Also Read | NEET UG paper leak: CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused

Without naming the specific remark, Singh said he was particularly surprised by the conduct of the Leader of the Opposition and alleged that the words used by Gandhi were "not only unparliamentary but so inappropriate" that he would not repeat them inside the House.

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He said anyone familiar with parliamentary conventions would know that such language could not be used during proceedings.

"They may choose to say such things outside Parliament, but not within it," Singh said, adding that he was astonished that the Leader of the Opposition appeared to lack "a basic understanding of parliamentary norms and decorum."

Singh also dismissed Rahul’s claim that Amit Shah travels in a convoy of 30 vehicles, calling it untrue

Singh also targeted Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over her claims regarding paper leaks in the country.

"Priyanka Gandhi said there were 152 paper leaks. Where did this figure come from? There is no proof or authentication for it," he said. The minister further referred to another claim made by Priyanka Gandhi that 75 crore children had been affected by the alleged 152 paper leaks.During his address, Dr Jitendra Singh also launched a political attack on Rahul Gandhi over events of July 21.

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‘Bahut be aabru hoke…' Singh said Rahul Gandhi had gone to sit outside the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg for he had long harboured an ambition of becoming Prime Minister and residing at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Also Read | New anti-paper leak bill passed amid Oppn uproar in Lok Sabha

"When that aspiration was not fulfilled, frustration led him to sit outside the Prime Minister's residence," Dr Singh said.

Singh used a famous Ghalib couplet to target Rahul Gandhi. “Bahut be-abru ho kar tere kuche se hum nikle…"

When he (LoP) says Home Minister ordered firing on students, then it is something that is ordered by SDM, magistrate, or DM.

“Bahut be-abru ho kar tere kuche se hum nikle…" is a famous Mirza Ghalib verse meaning that the speaker left the beloved's street deeply disgraced and humiliated, comparing this rejection to Adam's expulsion from heaven.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.