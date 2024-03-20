Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 20 released the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stalin also announced a list of candidates from the ruling party of Tamil Nadu for the polls beginning from April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin's sister and Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi, along with other party leaders, attended the event in Chennai. The manifesto advocates for the appointment of a Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister till the office of Governor is abolished. It also promised statehood for Puducherry and ban on the NEET, among other things.

"We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for Tamil Nadu and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto," Stalin said.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the DMK is fielding candidates on 21 out of the state’s 39 seats. Its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress, will fight on nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry.

The 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will vote in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance bagged 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, the DMK ally, won eight seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), managed to secure only one seat.

Here are the key highlights from the DMK manifesto

Appoint Governor in consultation with CM One of the major highlight of the DMK manifesto is that it pitches the Chief Minister should be consulted while appointing the Governor of the state till the office of Governor is abolished.

This assumes significance given the strained relationship of the CM with the Governor. In the latest bone of contention, Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the Governor RN Ravi have been sparring over the issue of former Minister K Ponmudy's swearing-in as a Cabinet Minister. The Governor has been rejecting Chief Minister MK Stalin's request. This, after the Supreme Court on March 11 stayed Ponmudy's conviction in a disproportionate assets case and suspended his three-year jail sentence.

As of now, the Governor of a state is appointed by the President for a term of five years. The party has also promised to abolish Article 356 of the Constitution that empowers the Centre to dismiss a state government.

No to CAA and UCC The manifesto reiterated the DMK's assertion that it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment rules and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. While the Citizenship Amendment rules were implemented by the Union government on March 11, the UCC is one of the promises in BJP's previous manifestoes.

The party has, however, promised to award Indian citizenship to returning Sri Lankan Tamils.

DMK has also promised to oppose the “One Nation, One Election" proposal. On March 14, the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, pitching for simultaneous polls across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Statehood for Puducherry The DMK has also promised statehood for Puducherry, currently a Union Territory. As of now, the Puducherry Union Territory has a legislative assembly with 30 seats. All India NR Congress (AINRC) founder N Rangasamy is the Chief Minister. AINRC is an NDA ally and won elections in 2021.

Ban NEET, withdraw NEP. The DMK has opposed to the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in the manifesto and vowed to withdraw it. The NEP, rolled out by Union government in July 2020, replaces the previous National Policy on Education, 1986.

The party has also promised to ban the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), NEET is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS and BDS in government and private institutions in India.

Other Highlights Among the promises in DMK manifesto include :

-The Indian Constitution will be altered to provide federal rights to the states.

-Establishment of a Supreme Court branch in Chennai.

-33 per cent reservation for women will be implemented.

- ₹1,000 for women every month across India.

-New IIT, IIM, IISc, and IIARI will be created.

