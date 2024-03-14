No CAA in Kerala, assures CM Pinarayi Vijayan, questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on issue
Despite the lack of support from Congress on the CAA issue, Pinarayi Vijayan contended that the Kerala government will “neither bend nor keep silent”.
‘Unconstitutional, against human rights,’ said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday as he assured that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state. He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party of staying silent on the issue of CAA.