Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  No CAA in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu: Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin vow not to allow citizenship law

No CAA in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu: Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin vow not to allow citizenship law

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur earlier announced nationwide enforcement of CAA, triggering opposition from Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin.

Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin have said they would not allow CAA in their state

On January 29, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was set to be enforced nationwide within a week. His comments triggered responses from various leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Tamil Nadu counterpart, MK Stalin, have voiced strong opposition.

What Mamata Banerjee said

Banerjee has vehemently opposed the CAA and related policies like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Uniform Civil Code. She claimed these as merely political tricks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Also Read: CAA final draft likely to be ready by March 30, 2024: Union Minister

"They (BJP) are speaking about NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code ahead of the elections. This is nothing but politics. We have given citizenship to everyone (and) they (people in border areas) are getting everything. They are citizens, which is why they are allowed to vote," PTI quoted her as saying.

"Let me make it very clear that, as long as I am alive, I will not allow NRC implementation in West Bengal. I will not allow them to take away the citizenship of anyone. Everyone here is a citizen," Banerjee added.

What MK Stalin said

Meanwhile, MK Stalin mirrored this resistance. The Tamil Nadu CM, who is presently on a foreign tour, has stated that the DMK government will block the CAA in the state. He criticised the act for discriminating against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Also Read: No one can stop CAA implementation': Amit Shah urges people to re-elect Modi, oust Mamata Banerjee

Stalin has also condemned the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main Opposition, for supporting the CAA in Parliament. He emphasised the DMK's history of opposing the CAA, including protests and a signature campaign. Under his leadership, the state government urged the Central government to retract the CAA.

The people, according to him, are witnessing the Centre's actions that "go against communal harmony" and the AIADMK's "drama". Stalin said that the DMK government would never implement the controversial law.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

What is CAA?

The CAA is a law that aims to provide a faster pathway for Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Also Read: Citizenship Amendment Act rules ready, set to be notified before Lok Sabha elections 2024

The law focuses on helping those who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, and who have faced religious persecution in their home countries. Essentially, it's designed to help individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have fled to India because of persecution based on their religion.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.