On January 29, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was set to be enforced nationwide within a week. His comments triggered responses from various leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Tamil Nadu counterpart, MK Stalin, have voiced strong opposition.

What Mamata Banerjee said Banerjee has vehemently opposed the CAA and related policies like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Uniform Civil Code. She claimed these as merely political tricks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Also Read: CAA final draft likely to be ready by March 30, 2024: Union Minister "They (BJP) are speaking about NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code ahead of the elections. This is nothing but politics. We have given citizenship to everyone (and) they (people in border areas) are getting everything. They are citizens, which is why they are allowed to vote," PTI quoted her as saying.

"Let me make it very clear that, as long as I am alive, I will not allow NRC implementation in West Bengal. I will not allow them to take away the citizenship of anyone. Everyone here is a citizen," Banerjee added.

What MK Stalin said Meanwhile, MK Stalin mirrored this resistance. The Tamil Nadu CM, who is presently on a foreign tour, has stated that the DMK government will block the CAA in the state. He criticised the act for discriminating against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Also Read: No one can stop CAA implementation': Amit Shah urges people to re-elect Modi, oust Mamata Banerjee Stalin has also condemned the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main Opposition, for supporting the CAA in Parliament. He emphasised the DMK's history of opposing the CAA, including protests and a signature campaign. Under his leadership, the state government urged the Central government to retract the CAA.

The people, according to him, are witnessing the Centre's actions that "go against communal harmony" and the AIADMK's "drama". Stalin said that the DMK government would never implement the controversial law.

What is CAA? The CAA is a law that aims to provide a faster pathway for Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Also Read: Citizenship Amendment Act rules ready, set to be notified before Lok Sabha elections 2024 The law focuses on helping those who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, and who have faced religious persecution in their home countries. Essentially, it's designed to help individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have fled to India because of persecution based on their religion.

