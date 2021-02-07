Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday clarified that there would not be any change in the leadership and asked the party leaders to not to make speculations regarding his son KT Rama Rao replacing him as the CM.

Addressing the state executive committee meeting of ruling TRS, Rao said he is hale and hearty and would continue as CM for 10 more years.

State ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, Mayors and others attended the meeting. According to the participants, KCR warned the party leaders against making statements regarding KCR giving up his seat to his son.

"Rao asked the party cadre not to make controversial statements about the change of guard giving scope for speculation and confusion. He also said he is in the pink of health and would continue as CM for ten more years," party leaders were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The statement comes in the backdrop of a growing clamour about KTR taking over his father. Speaking at a function on 21 January, in the presence of Rama Rao, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly T Padmarao Goud addressed him as "the probable would-be Chief Minister of the state" and requested him to solve the issues of railway workers.

However, KTR, who was on the stage did not react to the deputy speaker's comments.

Earlier, state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav asked what was wrong in KTR leading the state, when his attention was drawn to the comments made by a few MLAs on the issue.

Party MLAs Shakil Aamir Mohammed and Bajireddy Goverdhan had also spoken in favour of Rama Rao's possible elevation to the top post.

KTR, who is the working president of TRS, is the minister for industries, municipal administration and IT in the state.

Agenda of executive meeting:

The meeting deliberated on organisational issues, including the appointment of party committees from village level to the state level, party membership renewal, the election of party president and the party's annual plenary on 27 April.

The party will commence its membership drive from February 12 and targets to surpass the previous record of over 60 lakh. Upcoming elections for two MLC graduates constituencies, Nagarjunagar bypoll and other urban body polls were also discussed.

