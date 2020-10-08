KOLKATA : Minutes after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that water cannons had some chemicals in it, which is why people have been vomiting, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay refuted the rumours and said, “No chemical was used in cannon water, it is wrong information."

Ravi Shankar Prasad was talking about the water cannons being used on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers by West Bengal police personnel at Santragachi in Howrah district.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “The intent globally to use coloured water is to identify a person post dispersal for further necessary action as per the law if required."

Addressing a press meet, the West Bengal Chief Secretary said, “Evidence of violent incidents have been found, firearm recovered, policemen were also attacked. 89 persons were detained in Kolkata Police area & 24 detained in Howrah Police area. Some police personnel have sustained injuries."

“The applicant last evening had mentioned several rallies & said, each rally will have around 25,000 youth. If each rally had to be allowed then that would have been a travesty as per the lockdown norms," he added.

All about the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Kolkata as clashes broke out between the BJP workers and the West Bengal Police today (8 October). As the state BJP workers tried to break through police barricades during their protest march towards West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna', security personnel resorted to lathi-charge, used tear gas and water cannons on BJP workers.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation is a protest march against the alleged killing of party workers in the state under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Speaking about the 'Nabanna Chalo’ agitation, BJP President J.P. Nadda said, "I want to clearly tell her again that BJP karyakartas have resolved to fight her corrupt, violent and dictatorial rule democratically to restore Bengal’s lost glory and pride. The people of Bengal and BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel. #NabannoCholo"

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter saying, "This is what fascism looks like! Country bombs hurled at our rally by TMC goons from rooftops. Tear gas and water canons launched against a peaceful march. The tyrant’s time is coming to an end."

