Haryana government on Wednesday won the trust vote in state Assembly after Congress had raised the motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP government, with Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda claiming the ruling dispensation has lost people's trust.

The no-confidence motion was defeated with 55 members of the assembly voting against the motion while 32 members from the opposition camp backed it.

At the end of a marathon six-hour discussion on the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced the 55-32 break up in the House. The 55 members who voted against the motion included 39 from the BJP, 10 of ally Jannayak Janta Party, five Independents and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Speaking at the Assembly, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said, "No Confidence' is Congress' culture. When the party loses polls, there's no confidence on EVMs, for surgical strikes, it asked for evidence. 'Alochana for sake of alochana nahi karni chahiye'. If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP,then not.'

After the end of the Question Hour, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta admitted the notice of no-confidence motion against the Council of Ministers and reserved two-hour for discussion on it.

"I have received a no confidence motion from the Leader of Opposition (Hooda) and 27 other Congress MLAs," the Speaker said.

Moving the motion, Hooda, former chief minister and senior Congress leader, expressed want of confidence in the Haryana Ministry headed by Chief Minister M L Khattar.

In the assembly, Hooda commented on the ongoing farmers' protests and said: "More than 250 farmers died on the border."

Responding to Hooda, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said: "The leader of the opposition, BS Hooda agreed that they introduced contract farming in 2014 which exhibits their double standards and we will respond to that in the Assembly."

Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he had said.

