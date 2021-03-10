No confidence motion against Haryana govt defeated in the Assembly

Speaking at the Assembly, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said, "No Confidence' is Congress' culture. When the party loses polls, there's no confidence on EVMs, for surgical strikes, it asked for evidence. 'Alochana for sake of alochana nahi karni chahiye'. If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP,then not.'

