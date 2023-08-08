'Batana chahiye': Gaurav Gogoi raises 'secret talks' issue between PM Modi and Om Birla, Amit Shah lashes out2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Earlier, during the discussion on 'No-confidence motion' in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi raised an issue regarding the secret talk between speaker Birla and PM Modi, to which Union Home Minister and other minister raised objections.
After Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Kalibor Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday made statements in the Parliament threatening to reveal Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'secret talks' with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the latter's office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah got angry and lashed out at him.