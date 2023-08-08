After Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Kalibor Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday made statements in the Parliament threatening to reveal Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's 'secret talks' with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the latter's office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah got angry and lashed out at him.

"Batana Chahiye," said Amit Shah and requesting this is a serious allegation against PM Modi.

Earlier, during the discussion on the 'No-confidence motion' in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi raised an issue regarding the secret talk between speaker Birla and PM Modi, to which Union Home Minister and other ministers raised objections.

To calm down the members, Speaker Birla requested Gogoi not to raise issues that do not have facts and proof.

Gogoi, while initiating the debate on the no-confidence motion, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to accept that his double-engine government in Manipur has failed.

"PM will have to accept that his double-engine government, his government in Manipur has failed. That is why 150 people died in Manipur, around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps, and around 6500 FIRs have been registered," Gogoi said.

He said that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has brought the no-trust motion for Manipur as the state wants justice.

"The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past two to three days that have created tension in society," he said.

"We are compelled to bring the no-confidence motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I have moved the motion that this House expresses no confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice," Gogoi said.

Apart from this, he also said that PM Modi had taken a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) to not speak in the Parliament so the opposition was compelled to introduce the motion to “break his silence."

“Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak in Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked the Manipur CM so far?," Gogoi asked.

The Parliament has fixed a time of 12 hours for the discussion. As per details, the ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion, and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party.'

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS, and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House. A time limit of 1 hour and 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.

