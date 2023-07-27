No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha: INDIA demands Speaker suspends all business to discuss motion today1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST
The opposition alliance in India has demanded that the Lok Sabha Speaker discuss a No Confidence Motion and suspend all other business. The Congress party argues that it is not about numbers, but about morality, and that the Prime Minister should answer the motion.
The opposition alliance under the banner of INDIA demanded the Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss the "No Confidence Motion" on Thursday and suspend all other business.
