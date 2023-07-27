Noting that this demand is not from Congress alone but entire opposition alliance, Manish Tewari, a senior Congress party leader, said on Wednesday, although the rule 198-A of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha suggest that the Speaker has the discretion to allow discussion on the ‘No Confidence Motion’ within 10 days, but the tradition is that once it is accepted by the Speaker, all other business is suspended and discussion is initiated immediately.