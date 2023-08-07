No confidence motion in Lok Sabha over Manipur crisis from Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi to speak: What to expect?1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:55 PM IST
NDA govt to face no-confidence motion on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi likely to lead opposition bloc
From Tuesday, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will face a no-confidence motion which was moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc and was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week.
The Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership was restored following a Supreme Court direction, likely to be the lead speaker of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.
The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government will take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.
The opposition had given notice for the no-confidence motion after days of protest over their demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had given notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26 on behalf of opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.
However, the opposition knows there’s hardly any chance of winning the no-confidence vote. But the party leaders argue that the motion means the prime minister will have to appear on the Parliament floor to answer questions and address the Manipur crisis. The proponents of the motion are betting that just bringing it up will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Manipur crisis from the floor of Parliament.
More than 150 people have died and over 50,000 displaced after ethnic clashes in Manipur erupted in early May.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.
"Definitely, he will speak (jaroor bolenge)," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters here when asked whether Gandhi will speak on the no-trust motion on Tuesday.
*With agency inputs
