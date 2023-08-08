No confidence motion: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi throws three questions to PM Modi, says 'Manipur wants justice...'2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says PM Modi's silence in Parliament prompts no-confidence motion. Manipur justice demanded.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to remain silent in Parliament, prompting the necessity of introducing a no-confidence motion to prompt a response.
