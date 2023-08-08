comScore
No confidence motion: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi throws three questions to PM Modi, says 'Manipur wants justice...'
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to remain silent in Parliament, prompting the necessity of introducing a no-confidence motion to prompt a response.

Stating that the PM had taken a 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) to not speak in the Parliament so the opposition was compelled to introduce the motion to “break his silence."

“Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked the Manipur CM so far?," Gogoi asked.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Gogoi said that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has brought the no-trust motion for Manipur as the state wants justice. “We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the CM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?"

Earlier in the day, K Suresh, the Congress chief whip, announced that Rahul Gandhi, who was recently reappointed as a Lok Sabha MP, would initiate the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Also Read: Ahead of no-confidence motion, BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs from 7-11 August

Insiders revealed to ANI that a total duration of 12 hours has been allocated for the debate. The ruling BJP is slated to have approximately seven hours for their participation, while the Congress party has been granted around one hour and 15 minutes for their contribution.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS, and LJP have collectively been granted a two-hour timeframe, distributed proportionally based on their respective numbers of MPs in the House. Additionally, a total of 1 hour and 10 minutes has been allocated for other parties and independent MPs.

The discussion concerning the no-confidence motion aimed at the BJP-led government is anticipated to occur on August 8 and 9 within the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to provide his response on August 10.

Also Read: PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of no-confidence debate, says ‘who speaks of social justice harms it most…’

Since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, members of the opposition have been pressing for a discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.

Over the past three months, Manipur has been experiencing heightened tension following ethnic clashes between the Meities and Kukis, two tribal communities. The discord escalated when the Manipur High Court directed the state government to contemplate including one of these communities in the Scheduled Tribes list.

(With insights from ANI)

08 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
