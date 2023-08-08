Speaking in Lok Sabha, Gogoi said that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has brought the no-trust motion for Manipur as the state wants justice. “We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the CM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?"