No confidence motion: PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss Centre's strategy in Parliament1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST
PM Modi meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, and Arjun Ram Meghwal to discuss Parliament strategy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament
