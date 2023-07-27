A day after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi's government in the Lok Sabha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam opined that the motion would have been stronger and more effective if it included representation from other INDIA parties.

"Not only CPI, but many other parties raised objection in a responsible way. The Congress leadership understood it and they are so democratic that they agreed that it happened out of hurry," Binoy Viswam said while speaking to ANI. "The chapter is closed now. What is important is that the no-confidence motion is there in Parliament and it has the signature of sufficient number of MPs," the CPI MP said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also took a jibe at Congress party saying that it is typical of them to not to consult their alliance parties before taking a decision

He said like PM Modi predicted in 2019 and asked the opposition to prepare for a no-confidence motion in 2023, they came prepared but there was a little divide.

"Congress, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people's confidence in PM Modi. There's no use of wearing black clothes. You will have to wear black clothes later too," Pralhad Joshi said.

Lok Sabha Speaker acknowledges no confidence motion

Earlier on Wednesday, I.N.D.I.A bloc rallied behind a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government moved by the Congress in Lok Sabha. The Narendra Modi government, which enjoys the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion.

"We have an absolute majority and will discuss this motion at an appropriate time," the Union Minister added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion. However, the Speaker is yet to decide on when the discussion will be held.

