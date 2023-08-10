No confidence motion in parliament: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the oppositions no-confidence motion debate during the Parliament session on Thursday, the INDIA bloc MPs hope that he candidly discusses Manipur, unlike perceived evasiveness by Amit Shah, who started his speech with ‘Pandit Nehru’

In a sharp attack towards PM Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated in Rajya Sabha, “...Pradhan Mantri ke aane se kya hone wala hai, kya parmatma hai woh? Yeh koi bhagwan nahi hai"

Noting that everyone is eagerly waiting for PM Modi to speak in the Parliament, MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, “This no-confidence motion wasn’t brought for numbers. We all are aware that you’ve (Centre) numbers, but we have small numbers and through this device, we could hear something, Manipur could hear something."

I just hope that today he doesn’t become a human of the past and start with Nehru like Amit Shah’s speech yesterday, he went on to add, as quoted by ANI.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran, meanwhile, said that PM Modi might be entirely avoiding the issue.

"We are not expecting much from the Prime Minister because yesterday's reply by the Union Home Minsiter it is very clear that they are not answering to the specific queries raised by the opposition...The Union government failed miserably in handling the Manipur violence...As the core issue is being ignored by the Union Home Minister in yesterday's reply we are anticipating such type of reply from the Prime Minister also..."