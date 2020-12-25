Subscribe
No corporate can snatch away farmers' land till Modi is PM: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Thursday.

No corporate can snatch away farmers' land till Modi is PM: Amit Shah

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST PTI

  • Amit Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about MSP and other provisions of the farm laws
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended Kisan Samman Nidhi event

New Delhi: No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down.

Addressing a gathering in Kishangarh village in the national capital, Shah said if farmer organisations felt that any provision of the three new farm laws is against their interests, the Modi government was ready to discuss and consider the same with an open mind.

Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about the minimum support price (MSP) and other provisions of the farm laws.

"The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers' welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government," Shah asserted.

The years-old demand of one and half times MSP on crops has been implemented by the Modi government during 2014-19, he said.

Shah attended Kisan Samman Nidhi event and also listened to Prime Minister Modi's video interaction with farmers from several states, along with other BJP leaders at a Gaushala in Kishangarh village.

