Shiv Sena leaders criticize the Indian government for engaging in cricket matches and business with Pakistan while terrorist attacks continue in Kashmir.

'There can be no cricket over the bodies of our martyrs.' Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi commented on Thursday in context the recent terror attacks in Kashmir.

Pakistan despite its collapsed economy & being proved a failed nation continues to abet & aid terror activities in India, wonder why GoI not firmly disengaging with them on all fronts, she added.

As the both countries were enthralled to see Babar Azam's team clashing with Rohit Sharma's 11, Pakistan sponsored terrorist fought with Indian Army in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat.

Centre talks about playing cricket, doing business with Pakistan: Sanjay Raut

Apart from Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena UTB leader Sanjay Raut also took a jibe at the Centre saying, "When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were showering flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the success of G20, at the same time, terrorists were showering gunshots on the army officers in Anantnag. Three of our senior officers will killed in the encounter. This is disheartening. It shows that the situation is abnormal in Jammu and Kashmir".

"If Jammu and Kashmir have been declared a union territory, it is the responsibility of the PM and the Home Minister to ensure law and order over there. Don't you feel sad? Why isn't there a statement on this from your side"? Raut questioned the Centre.

Further, the Shiv Sena leader said, "On one hand, you (central government) say that you will acquire the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), on the other hand, you are playing cricket matches with Pakistan and doing business with the country".