'No deal with non-Hindus': BJP MLA Nitesh ​Rane stirs controversy with his oath to realty brokers

During a Ganesh Pandal visit, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane urged realty brokers to exclude non-Hindus, igniting protests from AIMIM. His comments, deemed inflammatory, have prompted multiple FIRs.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published15 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Nitesh Rane is facing criticism from political leaders advocating for secularism.
Nitesh Rane is facing criticism from political leaders advocating for secularism.(Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has stirred yet another controversy with his "oath" for real estate brokers in Ulwe. During his visit to Ganesh Pandal, Rane asked the realty brokers to take an oath "not to deal with non-Hindus" and to check Aadhaar cards before making any deal.

In a video, the Kankvali MLA can be heard telling the gathering to overlook the 'sarva dharma samabhava' (equal respect for all religions) and 'bhaichaaracha dongar'(hill of brotherhood).

"We should only care for Hindus," Rane said.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

The son of former Union minister Narayan Rane referred to a particular religion and said its scriptures advocated either conversion or the killing of Hindus. He also challenged the religious scholars of the faith to come forward and deny it.

Two FIRs have been registered against Rane for delivering provocative speeches.

Rane's remarks have led to protests by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The party has alleged that the BJP MP's statement goes against the secular fabric of the country and his words were against the Constitution.

Also Read | ’Check Aadhaar, allow only Hindus’: BJP MLA warns of love jihad amid Navaratri

Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane have been accused of making controversial statements concerning Muslims.

Alleging inaction despite FIRs, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said that he would visit Mumbai on September 23 and gift copies of the Constitution to the Mahayuti leaders seeking action against Ramgiri Maharaj and MLA Nitesh Rane.

"If such elements are left unchecked, it could lead to anarchy. No action has been taken against them despite multiple FIRs. We have decided to go to Mumbai on September 23 and gift copies of the Constitution to Mahayuti leaders seeking action,” the former AIMIM MP said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde says polls likely in November’s 2nd week

Ajit Pawar opposes ‘objectionable’ remarks

Referring to Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted that the NCP strongly opposes “objectionable” remarks targeting a specific community, that certain individuals from a party were making.

“Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it. This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society.”

Also Read | Maharashtra News: ‘Cracks’ in Mahayuti amid credit war over Ladki Bahin scheme

He also asked the gathering not to be “emotional” while voting and sought their support.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews'No deal with non-Hindus': BJP MLA Nitesh ​Rane stirs controversy with his oath to realty brokers

