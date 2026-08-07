‘No direction, just observation’: Rijiju on RS chairman’s remark on Amit Shah’s presence as Parl deadlock continues

Both Houses of Parliament were on Friday adjourned till Monday amid sloganeering as the opposition demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20.

Amid ruckus in the House, Rajya Sabha chairperson and vice president CP Radhakrishnan urged both the ruling and the opposition camps to be seated. The House was adjourned for the day during the Question Hour.

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Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, reiterated his demand for Minister Amit Shah's statement and claimed that the Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, had issued a direction to Amit Shah; however, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted the claim.

The Congress leader said, "You (the Chair) had asked the Home Minister to come and deliver a statement in the House. But they (the treasury benches) are not respecting your word and are insulting the House."

Objecting, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot decide which minister will come to the House and when. Amid allegations of not attending Parliament, he claimed that Home Minister Shah comes to the Parliament complex daily.

‘LoP is misleading the House’ “The LoP is misleading the House. There has been no direction by the Chair. I am saying this on the record: from the time Parliament begins in the morning till it ends at night, the Home Minister is in the Parliament. The minister responsible for the business before the House gives the reply. The opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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"There has been no direction issued for any minister to come to the House. You leave after 11 am, but the Home Minister stays. When the Home Minister will answer, you won't listen. They only disturb the House," he added.

During similar commotion on Thursday, Rajya Sabha chairman had asked Rijiju to ‘consider the request’ for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence in the upper house.

“I request you to consider the request for the Home Minister to come to the House; as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, you can echo the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister," Radhakrishnan said addressing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju during proceedings on Thursday.

'Terrorists tremble with Amit Shah's name' In the Lok Sabha on Friday, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot dictate which minister to come to the House and when. In a strong-worded reply in the Lower House, Rijiju said, "Home Minister Amit Shah ka naam sun ke aatankwadi kaanp uththe hain" (Terrorists tremble at the mere mention of Home Minister Amit Shah's name.)

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The opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when.

"When the discussion starts, you will not be able to listen. He is in Parliament for long hours. Opposition cannot dictate which minister should come. A concerned minister is present in the House," he added.

(With agency inputs)