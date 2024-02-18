At the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convention on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that his party will retain power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "There is no doubt in country; people have made up their mind that PM Modi will retain power," Shah said. The home minister, taking a dig at Congress party, said, “If family-run politics existed in BJP, then son of a tea seller would not have become country's PM". Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and several other senior leaders were also present at the convention on Sunday. Shah said that under the Modi government regime, development across every sector happened within 10 years. Admiring the foreign policy of PM Modi, Shah said that earlier there was a "misconception that if you want to make friends with the world, then you must compromise national security". However, PM Modi decided "nothing is above the security of India," Shah added, "he strived to make India a ‘Vishwamitra’ and instill in everyone the feeling of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, making everyone feel that the world is one big family...".

Shah said that after the national council meeting, the BJP leaders will go to every constituency before the Lok Sabha election and spread PM Modi's message of how India will look like in 2047 when India will achieve 100 years of independence.

Shah attacked the opposition parties' INDIA alliance by saying, "Congress party are destroying the spirit of democracy in the country. They coloured the democracy of the country with corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Such nepotistic parties were engaged in making a democratic arrangement to ensure that public opinion never emerged independently".