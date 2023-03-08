The Sunak-led Conservative government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English channel.

In a tweet, Sunak noted that the government is turning a deaf ear towards giving asylum to illegal immigrants. The new legislation, if passed, would prevent migrants from claiming asylum in the first place.

If you come to the UK illegally:



➡️ You can’t claim asylum



➡️ You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections



➡️ You can’t make spurious human rights claims



➡️ You can’t stay pic.twitter.com/026oSvKoJZ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 7, 2023

BBC's report highlights the UK government's belief that the issue of migrant crossings is significant to voters and will be a crucial factor in the upcoming election. In response, ministers are reportedly willing to push legal boundaries and explore new measures to address this issue.

Sunak stressed that illegal immigration is not fair for British taxpayers. He added, "Criminal gangs should not be allowed to continue their activities, which he called 'immoral trade'.

Sunak further added, “Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats."

According to data compiled by the BBC from official government figures, a total of 45,756 migrants crossed the English Channel to Britain in small boats in 2022.

Sunak is stressing immigrants' movements in boats via the English Channel.

Meanwhile, in an opinion piece for the Sun, Sunak said the UK had a "proud history of welcoming those most in need."

The number of people entering the UK via Channel crossings surged to over 45,000 in 2020, a significant increase from just 300 in 2018.

Rishi Sunak has made it clear that every individual who enters the UK illegally will be deported and will not be allowed to remain in the country. Sunak reiterated this message during a press briefing, underscoring that there would be no exemptions or special cases. He stated unequivocally, "If you come to this country illegally, you will not be permitted to stay."

According to the most recent figures released by the UK Home Office, a total of 2,953 migrants have already crossed the English Channel using small boats in the current year. These individuals have originated from a diverse array of countries, including Albania, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, among others.