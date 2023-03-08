‘No exceptions, all illegal immigrants will be deported,’ warns Sunak2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- According to data compiled by the BBC from official government figures, a total of 45,756 migrants crossed the English Channel to Britain in small boats in 2022.
- The number of people entering the UK via Channel crossings surged to over 45,000 in 2020, a significant increase from just 300 in 2018.
The Sunak-led Conservative government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English channel.
