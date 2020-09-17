No force can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling along LAC: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said China will not be able to stop Indian troops from patrolling regions that New Delhi considers part of its territory.

Singh was briefly responding to some concerns expressed by Congress party MP and former defence minister A.K. Antony in the Rajya Sabha on the tensions between India and China along the border in Ladakh. Tensions have been running high since May when India detected Chinese troop intrusions into Indian territory.

“No force can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling... there is no change in India’s patrolling patterns," Singh said in response to Antony’s query on whether the Chinese soldiers were obstructing patrols by Indian troops on India’s side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to news reports, Chinese troops have transgressed some 18-20 kilometres into Indian territory and obstructing Indian patrols in the Depsang plains. There were also reports that Indian troop patrolling in other areas along the LAC had been curtailed by the Chinese soldiers.

Singh did not go into details given the operational sensitivity of the situation but seemed to agree to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s suggestion that leaders of opposition parties be briefed separately.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated