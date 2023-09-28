'No guarantee', K Kavitha expresses uncertainty about future of INDIA Alliance

Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Kavitha on Thursday emphasized that the current Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance cannot be assured of its continuity in the future.

As reported by ANI, back on August 2, the leader of BRS and the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), explicitly stated that his party was not aligning itself with either the INDIA alliance or the NDA.

"There is no guarantee if today's INDIA Alliance will exist tomorrow. There will be state elections and seat-sharing issues for the Parliament election before that. The situation would be different after that," K Kavitha told ANI.

She also added that once the results of the parliamentary elections are announced, the circumstances could undergo further changes.

"Historically, pre-poll alliances have not been very successful in this country. So, we will definitely wait. But BRS is a national party with a national agenda and a universal agenda. It is not like the Congress party with one agenda in Karnataka and another agenda in Telangana," Kavitha added.

Kavitha slammed the BJP saying that the party has done nothing for Telangana for the last 10 years so they will get negative results in Telangana just like Karnataka.

"In the South, people always look at which party is raising the issues of their region the most so the result here will be different. BJP has done nothing for Telangana for the last 10 years so they will get negative results in Telangana just like Karnataka," she said.

Earlier, opposition parties, gathering under the umbrella of the INDIA alliance, concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra on August 31 to September 1. During this meeting, they reached a consensus to jointly participate in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was also announced that they would work on finalizing seat-sharing agreements promptly, emphasizing a collaborative and compromising approach.

Following a two-day gathering of the opposition coalition, known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, four primary committees were established, with representation from various political parties.

The inaugural joint opposition meeting took place in Patna on June 23, and the subsequent meeting occurred in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

The INDIA alliance is a coalition of opposition parties, which includes the Congress Party. These parties have united with the aim of challenging the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their goal is to hinder the NDA from securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

