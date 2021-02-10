No mandatory Covid-19 test at railway stations, airports in Assam from 1 March

No mandatory Covid-19 test at railway stations, airports in Assam from 1 March1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 12:54 PM IST
- From 1 March 2021, Covid-19 testing at airports, railway stations will not be mandatory, said Assam Health Minister
- Altogether 1,08,512 health workers in Assam have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far till Tuesday
In view of the declining coronavirus cases in Assam, the state government has decided to do away with the mandatory Covid testing at railway stations, land routes and airports from next month. So, from 1 March 2021, Covid-19 testing at airports, railway stations will not be mandatory, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed reports ANI.
Altogether 1,08,512 health workers in Assam have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far after 8,998 were inoculated on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Covishield vaccine was administered to 8,301 beneficiaries at 211 session sites while 697 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 29 sites.
As per the data updated on Tuesday, Assam's Covid-19 tally is 2,17,256, while the death toll stands at 1,086. The number of active cases in the state is currently 333. The total tests conducted so far have reached 66,03,122. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 17, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,490. Three other patients have migrated out of the state.
