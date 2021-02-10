No mandatory Covid-19 test at railway stations, airports in Assam from 1 March

As per the data updated on Tuesday, Assam's Covid-19 tally is 2,17,256, while the death toll stands at 1,086. The number of active cases in the state is currently 333. The total tests conducted so far have reached 66,03,122. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 17, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,490. Three other patients have migrated out of the state.