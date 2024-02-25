Congress leaders lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government this week after cheating allegations enveloped the police constable recruitment exam. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi dubbed it a “victory for hailed student power and youth unity" after the state government announced the cancellation of the test.

"Big victory for student power and youth unity! Uttar Pradesh Police Exam was finally cancelled. The message is clear - no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly. Those who unite will win, those who divide will be crushed," cheered Rahul Gandhi.

“50 lakh young aspirants gave the recruitment exam for the UP Police with the hope of securing one of the approximately 60,000 constable jobs. The paper was leaked to the highest bidder, while the Chief Minister and others were mute spectators. UP is the number one state in the country for paper leaks," added senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.

