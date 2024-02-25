'No matter how much UP govt tries...': Rahul Gandhi hails cancellation of police recruitment exam over leak
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.
Congress leaders lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government this week after cheating allegations enveloped the police constable recruitment exam. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi dubbed it a “victory for hailed student power and youth unity" after the state government announced the cancellation of the test.