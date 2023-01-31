‘No more Pappu, people see Rahul Gandhi as more serious politician now’: Experts2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:33 PM IST
- Political pundits believe that Rahul Gandhi is no more the reluctant, part-time politician and especially after the Yatra, people are perceiving him as a more mature politician
Rahul Gandhi completed the 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday by hoisting the national flag in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. During the Yatra, the Congress's social media was very active, covering different aspects of Rahul Gandhi while he was interacting with the general public. Many political experts point out that the Yatra was more about Rahul Gandhi's image makeover and to portray him as a more serious politician.
