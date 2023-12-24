After a stupendous victory in assembly polls in 3 states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, BJP has set its sights on winning an "unprecedented majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Keeping this as the vision, in a recent meeting, senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, chalked out key strategies ahead of the elections.

During the meeting, PM Modi urged key organisational leaders to work towards boosting the party's vote share by 10%, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP's performance should leave the opposition “stunned". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have to reach every home with our ideology and historic works of BJP governments and make Modi ji prime minister again in 2024 with an unprecedented majority," Shah later posted on X about his address at the meet.

Here are the key things discussed during the meeting: Modi called for raising the BJP's vote share by 10% from its show in the 2019 polls when the ruling party had fetched over 37% of votes while the National Democratic Alliance led by it had bagged around 45% votes.

The party's top brass did not set any specific seat target but emphasised on ensuring a win which should be bigger than its 2019 performance when the BJP had bagged 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Party leaders have been advised to reach out to first-time voters

The prime minister also emphasised the need to reach out to women, youth, farmers and the poor - whom he has often described as the four biggest "castes".

He asked party leaders to connect a maximum number of these people with the ongoing 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims at saturation of his government's flagship welfare schemes.

Senionr party leaders have also been advised focus on spreading the word about the government's positive works instead of joining issues with opposition parties in their "negative" campaign.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple was one of the highlights of the two-day deliberations as the party is confident it will be a major issue in its favour in the polls.

Modi's leadership, the appeal of his government's welfare schemes and the strength of its organisational machinery were cited as big reasons for the win.

Different 'morchas' of the party spoke about their upcoming programmes in the run-up to the general elections.

The BJP's big win in the recent assembly polls came up for praise in the meeting, with the party unit presidents of the three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh speaking on the victories. (With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!