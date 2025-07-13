‘No one becomes great by imposing themselves’: Nitin Gadkari flags arrogance in leadership, Congress reacts

Union Minister for Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari—known has cautioned that people who gain power, wealth, knowledge, or beauty often become arrogant.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s remarks have once again provided the opposition a chance to speculate a reference to party leadership, with Congress pointing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75 this September.

Addressing a gathering of principals and educators in Nagpur on Saturday, Gadkari observed that once individuals start believing they are the smartest, their assertiveness can turn into dominance over others.

"But no one becomes great by imposing themselves," the Nagpur MP was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Look at history—those accepted by their people never had to force themselves upon anyone,” he said.

BJP adversaries saw Gadkari’s remarks as reference to BJP leadership.Former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “his statement was an obvious reference to top BJP leadership who have lately become very egoistic and self-centred.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera also reacted. “Too many people gearing up to celebrate Saheb’s 75th birthday,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Khera was perhaps referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s suggestion that leaders should retire after 75. Bhagwat's remark has again prompted opposition politicians to question its implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 this September. Bhagwat also turns 75 this year.

“When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others,” Bhagwat said, speaking at a book release event dedicated to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle in Nagpur on July 9, according to Hindustan Times.

‘I’ve become a ‘Sahab’’ Speaking at the event on Satuday, Gadkari spoke about the ‘ego trap’ among leaders. “I am the smartest one. I’ve become a ‘Sahab’... I don’t even count others,” he quipped, warning that such arrogance undermines true leadership.

He also emphasised the essence of teamwork and said that the strength of any organisation in politics, social work, or corporate life was rooted in human relationships.

"How you treat your subordinates matters. Respect shouldn’t be demanded—it should be earned. If you deserve it, you’ll get it," Gadkari said.

Don’t aspire to be PM: Gadkari In December last,Gadkari had said he does not aspire to become the prime minister of India. Gadkari, in the interview with the London-based weekly,The Economist, said that no one in the saffron party would ask him to take the top job in the future.

In September, Gadkari alleged that an opposition leader offered to make him prime minister if he defected before the election.

When asked if he wants the top job one day, Gadkari said, “I am here, happy. I am doing my work. I do not have any aspiration or ambition to become prime minister.”

“No one is going to ask me, so no question arises,” Gadkari responds to a question about whether the BJP will ask him to be the prime minister.