No one can stop CAA implementation': Amit Shah urges people to re-elect Modi, oust Mamata Banerjee

The central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and no one can stop it, said Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

In a blistering attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence, Shah said that she has "destroyed" the state.

Amit Shah was in Kolkata on Wednesday to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal.

Shah said that Banerjee has been opposing the CAA due to her support to infiltration and a state with so much infiltration cannot develop.

He urged the people to throw out the TMC government by electing the BJP in the next assembly polls in 2026, and also asked them to lay its foundation by supporting the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Give so many seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modiji says I have become PM due to Bengal," said Shah.

The Union home minister said that Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won the last assembly polls by “rigging" but the BJP jumped to 77 seats from zero.

Shah said, “Assam has done a commendable job in stopping infiltration. But in West Bengal, infiltration persists due to the TMC government's vote-bank politics. Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA, but let me say it clearly that CAA will be implemented in the country. No one can stop the implementation of CAA."

"The people of Bengal are fed up with the cut money and syndicates of TMC," he also said.

As many as 212 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal in political violence and people will avenge these murders with their votes in the 2026 assembly polls, the home minister said.

The West Bengal state’s development is Modi’s top priority but it can only happen when there is a government conducive to the prime minister’s agenda, he said.

