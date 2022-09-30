‘No one does such things on purpose’: Shashi Tharoor's apology on map blunder

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who received backlash on social media for releasing his manifesto (for the contest) with a map of India that does not have parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, apologized for the same and said ‘no one did such things on purpose’.
He also said that the mistakes have been rectified and posted the correct manifesto on his official Twitter handle in English and Hindi.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, “Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto."
The document also has a typo on its last page. Many on social media have noted it to be "a massive goof-up" and "shameful". The senior Congress leader has over 8 million Twitter followers.
The manifesto with the tagline 'Think Tomorrow, Think Tharoor' features a map with a network of dots representing Congress's presence in different parts of India. The map is, however, different from India's official map that includes parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh occupied by Pakistan and China. Meanwhile, on the last page, tomorrow has been misspelled as tomorror.
In another similar incident, he had shared some materials released by Kerala Congress as a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that also featured the wrong map of India in 2019.
Later, Tharoor deleted the tweet after BJP's IT Cell and leaders such as Sambit Patra criticized it. He'd said the map was to "depict not the territory but the people of India".
The 66-year-old filed his nomination at the office of the Congress' central election authority Madhusudan Mistry on Friday, the last day of the nomination process for the top post in the party long dominated by the Gandhi family.
Tharoor, seen as a rebel and one of the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking large scale reforms, now takes on veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, widely seen to be backed by senior leaders and tipped to win.
