NEW DELHI: Congress faces one of its toughest challenges in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections -- keeping its flock together. In less than three months, eight Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned, reducing the party’s strength to just 65 in the 182-member assembly. In an interview with Mint, Amit Chavda, the party’s state unit chief spoke in detail about the current scenario and accused the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of offering inducements. The young MLA also spoke about the need for more internal reforms in Congress and exuded confidence about doing well in Rajya Sabha elections. Edited excerpts:

Gujarat is seeing a repeat of 2017 Rajya Sabha elections. Why do you think this is happening?

BJP’s strategy, ever since the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Gujarat, has been to split the opposition on the basis of money and power. Whenever their popularity decreases and they don’t have the required numbers, they use such tactics. If you see past record, every time Rajya Sabha election happens, more horse trading happens.

Despite some attempts to move your MLAs to resorts, in your assessment, is there a continued threat on how more party MLAs may resign?

All our MLAs are in touch with us. Even those who left are in touch with us but the offers made to them are huge. Those who are greedy for money and power are betraying the common citizens, party and trust. As of today, we do not see a situation of any other MLA breaking away from us.

Congress has often blamed BJP for exits of its own MLAs. But would you agree that Congress’ own house is not in order?

If you see in any general or assembly election, views of local leaders and people are sought to choose candidates and party symbol is given to those who are considered having winning potential. Congress gives freedom to its leaders to speak their mind. On usual days no one complains, but when elections are near, people start complaining, specially those who have been given positions.

For instance, one MLA who resigned recently was our parliamentary candidate, another held an organisational post. It is not like the party does not consider them but somewhere they fall for financial inducements while making such decisions. We cannot predict what people will do in the future. Party takes all steps to take care of them, listen to them but some leave for personal ambition.

Congress had 77 MLAs and now it is down to 65. Do you think there is a larger systemic problem in the party? Do you think there is a need for more internal reforms?

Reforms are needed to give importance and consider those who are ideologically attached to us. There is a demand from party workers that more chance should be given to people who are connected with the ideology of Congress. However most turncoats have gone for either political benefits or money...but it is also a fact that there is a big section of party workers who are vocal in saying that ideological connect with party should be given preference to seeming winnability of candidates.

In your opinion why does Rajya Sabha become a prestige battle for Congress and BJP in Gujarat?

The main reason is that the BJP, led by Modi and Shah, wants to achieve what it wants without believing in democratic processes. During the election of Ahmed Patel (senior party leader and treasurer) too, we had clear numbers but they pitched an extra candidate. They want to win election on the basis of money and power. They want to break our unity…they make it a prestige issue. Rest of the elections is directly in the hands of the people and their influence in Rajya Sabha elections is more compared to that among the common people.

With just 65 MLAs now, how confident are you about the RS elections now?

Prior to the recent three resignations, our situation was very strong and we were on course to win two seats. Even today, we are in the race, we are giving our fight and we have a strategy on how our two candidates can win. We are working that out and are confident that we will win both the seats.

