No other MLA would break away from us: Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda

The main reason is that the BJP, led by Modi and Shah, wants to achieve what it wants without believing in democratic processes. During the election of Ahmed Patel (senior party leader and treasurer) too, we had clear numbers but they pitched an extra candidate. They want to win election on the basis of money and power. They want to break our unity…they make it a prestige issue. Rest of the elections is directly in the hands of the people and their influence in Rajya Sabha elections is more compared to that among the common people.