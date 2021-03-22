Actor-politician, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was admitted to a hospital after a fan stomped on his recently-operated leg during his walk in Coimbatore two days back during the poll campaign.

The MNM chief was advised to rest for the day.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who is contesting against MNM chief Haasan from the Coimbatore South seat in Tamil Nadu, sent the actor-turned-politician a basket of fruits and a 'Get Well Soon' message on Saturday after the latter hurt himself during the poll campaign.

"I heard that Kamal Haasan injured his leg in the morning today. I wish him good health and sending this basket of fruits wishing him a speedy recovery. It is our custom to take care of guests. We wish good health to him as he is our guest," Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Reacting to the BJP candidate's "take care of guests" comment, Kamal Haasan said, "You can't make such logic in politics, there's no outsider, an Indian is an Indian". "Gandhi Ji isn't a Gujarati, he's my father," he added.

The actor-turned-politician is contesting from the same constituency.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes would be taken up on May 2.









