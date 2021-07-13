Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday rejected Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's claims about "Congress' growing influence in Maharashtra". Raut asserted that there is no panic in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and clarified that three different parties run the state government together.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Shiv Sena MP said, "There is no panic, there are three separate parties and we all try to grow our own party. I already said that we run the government together. We don't run three parties together. Let your party work at its own level. What Nana Patole ji has said is a personal opinion."

"If the influence of Congress party is increasing in the country, I am not talking about Maharashtra, then we are all happy that Congress is the principal opposition party. If its influence increases then that would mean that the influence of BJP will decrease," he added.

Raut expressed confidence that Patole has the potential to increase the party's influence across India if given the party's national responsibilities.

"What is the model of Nana Patole ji to increase party's influence. A little research will have to be done on this. If Nana Patole ji gets the national responsibility of the party, then maybe the influence of Congress will increase in the country," said Raut.

His remarks came after Patole today said that his party will emerge as the number one in the state, maintaining that everything is fine in the alliance.

"People will see, Congress in Maharashtra will become the number one party in the state. Many people are miffed over the party's growing influence over the state," said Patole amidst reports of the growing rift between Maharashtra's ruling alliance "Maha Vikas Aghadi".

