Newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bhupat Bhayani has caused stir after he informed that he will not join Bharatiya Janata Party immediately, on the eve of the saffron party's swearing in ceremony to form a government in Gujarat after securing a landslide victory for a record seventh time.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won five seats in the 182 constituency Assembly Elections held in Gujarat on 1 and 5 December. Bhayani was one of the AAP leaders who won from the Visavadar constituency in the recently-held Assembly polls by beating BJP's Harshad Ribadiya.
During the press conference Bhayani mentioned that he does not plan on joining BJP immediately. However, he also clarified that he would talk to the people of his constituency and if they preferred, the politician would consider joining the JP Nadda led party.
"I am not at all unhappy with AAP and I have not taken any decision about joining the BJP as of now. I will decide only after meeting my workers and people. As of now, I am with AAP," news agency PTI quoted Bhayani.
“Right now I'm not going to join BJP. I'll talk to people of my constituency and then take a decision. I've no plan to join BJP, but if it benefits farmers & people of my area, I may join, but that too after consulting people" Bhayani added.
The BJP won a landslide mandate in the polls by winning 156 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. Hailing the PM, Bhayani said, "I emerged as a leader in BJP during Narendra Modi's tenure as the chief minister in Gujarat. As a committed BJP worker (in the past) and as a Gujarati, it was a matter of great pride for me when Modiji become PM in 2014. I am still proud of our PM." Bhayani hinted he may have to support BJP in the future to resolve several key issues of his constituency.
"I respect the people's mandate given to BJP. To solve key issues of my region, such as water for irrigation, I may have to take support from the BJP," said Bhayani.
Meanwhile, Independent MLAs and BJP rebels Mavji Desai, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela and Dhavalsinh Zala held a meeting in Bayad town in north Gujarat during the day. The trio was with the BJP in the past but contested as Independents after being denied tickets in the recent elections.
After the meeting, Vaghela said he has already extended his support to the BJP because he was with the party since the beginning of his political career. While Desai and Zala have not made any statement in this regard, it is widely speculated they too will offer support to the ruling party.
