Until late last year, the provision of voting through postal ballot was available to armed forces personnel and those assigned poll duty. In October, however, the Union government accepted the poll panel’s recommendation and the law ministry made amendments by allowing voters who are 80 years of age and above or those with disabilities to use postal ballot for voting during parliamentary and assembly elections. The assembly elections to Bihar’s neighbouring state, Jharkhand, held in November-December, were the first that saw the provision being implemented.