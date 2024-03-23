Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘No jail can keep me behind bars for long,’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife reads his message
BREAKING NEWS

‘No jail can keep me behind bars for long,’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife reads his message

Livemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita reads his message from ED custody, where he vows to fulfill his promise and states no prison can hold him.

Mint Image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Saturday read husband's message. Sunita said that Kejriwal, who is in ED custody, said "No prison can keep me inside, will come out and fulfil my promise".

Further, Kejriwal in his message wrote, ".There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise".

On Friday, Rouse Avenue court sent the AAP supremo to seven-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate, a day after his dramatic arrest.

According to ED, Delhi CM Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The anti-money laundering agency alleged that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

