No provision of UCC will be imposed on tribals, says Amit Shah asks communities not to fall for ‘conspiracies’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not affect tribals in any way and urged the community not to fall for ‘conspiracies’ and misinformation being spread over the issue, news agency PTI reported.

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Shah said special provisions have been made in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states implementing the UCC to keep tribal communities out of its ambit.

"A conspiracy has now begun claiming that the Uniform Civil Code will deprive tribal communities of their culture, traditions and their right to live according to their customs," Shah said addressing a tribal conclave to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda at Red Fort grounds on Sunday

"Today, from this stage, as the home minister in the Narendra Modi government, I want to make it absolutely clear that no provision of the UCC is going to be imposed upon tribal communities or Vanvasi society," he said.

Wherever BJP governments (in states) have implemented the UCC, the Narendra Modi dispensation has ensured that all tribal communities remain outside its purview, Shah said.

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The home minister urged tribal communities not to fear the proposed law and appealed to people to spread awareness in villages and forest regions.

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"I want to tell everyone spreading confusion that the UCC will not interfere with the traditions and customs of any tribal or Vanvasi brother or sister," he said.

"Take this message to every village, every region, the hills and forests, and make every tribal community aware that there is no need to fear the UCC," Shah said at the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam, organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch.

Referring to Naxalism, Shah said the Modi government has eliminated the five-decade-old scourge, and that today the country has become completely free from the Naxal problem.

"Today, in this Kumbh of tribal communities, I can proudly say that our country is moving towards becoming fully free from the Naxal problem," he said.

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"Those who stalled the development of tribal society through violence caused the deaths of 40,000 tribal people. We are now moving completely out of that crisis. Now the time has come for rapid development in tribal regions, hills and forests," Shah said at the event organised by RSS affiliates that saw participation from across the country.

Shah also attacked previous Congress governments over tribal welfare spending and claimed that the Modi government has significantly increased the budget for the community.

"Earlier, the total budget for tribal welfare was only ₹28,000 crore. Narendra Modi ji increased it to ₹1.5 lakh crore," he said.

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Shah said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created a separate ministry of tribal affairs and credited the BJP with prioritising tribal welfare.

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He also referred to the election of Droupadi Murmu as President, saying it has brought pride and representation to tribal society at the highest constitutional level.

No provision of the UCC is going to be imposed upon tribal communities or Vanvasi society.

"In 76 years of Independence, no tribal person had occupied the country's highest constitutional office. Narendra Modi ji elevated a woman from a poor tribal family, Droupadi Murmu, to the post of President, bringing honour to the entire tribal society," Shah said.

(With PTI inputs)

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