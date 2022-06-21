Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls
Amid a huge crisis for Maharashtra's ruling coalition following a rebellion by 22 MLAs, NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that there is no question of going with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the government falls in the state.
Pawar said "we will find a way out of this situation". He alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra but expressed confidence that chief minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.
The former Union Minister said he "may meet" with Thackeray today night and would be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate.
"There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray," he told reporters..
"We are fully confident that Uddhav Thackeray will resolve this," the NCP leader said while speaking to reporters, stressing that he considered the crisis an "internal matter of the Shiv Sena", nothing to do with the other coalition partners, at this point.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra coalition went into a crisis mode after minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 21 more MLAs moved to a hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat.
According to reports, Eknath Shinde, who has been sulking for a while, wants to be the CM.
Meanwhile, Shinde, who is camping in Surat with a few MLAs of his party, has said he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.
"We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb who gave us lessons on Hindutva. We will never cheat for power and will never abandon the teachings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe for power," Shinde tweeted in Marathi, his first reaction on the ongoing political crisis triggered by him in the state.
The late Dighe, a Shiv Sena stalwart from Thane, was the political mentor of Shinde. Shinde and a few MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have gone incommunicado and are camping in Surat, a move putting a question mark on the stability of the Thackeray-led MVA dispensation also comprising NCP and Congress.