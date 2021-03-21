Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday that Mumbai Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will not step down against the backdrop of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegations on the minister.

"There is no question of Anil Deshmukh's resignation. ATS is investigating (Antilia Case & Mansukh Hiren Case) and we believe the culprit will be punished," said Patil, according to news agency ANI.

Patil's statement comes after state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and he met party supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi earlier today.

Pawar said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is facing corruption allegations by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Pawar's comments came during a media briefing at Delhi amid speculation in state political circles that Maharashtra may soon have a new home minister.

Earlier, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegations against him.

"We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted.... The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?," Fadnavis had said.

On Saturday, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction

After Param Bir Singh's allegations, Deshmukh on Saturday had said he is filing a defamation suit against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

